Evansville City Councilman Charged Criminally

An Evansville City Councilman is facing criminal charges. Councilman Jonathan Weaver is charged in the Vanderburgh Superior Court with invasion of privacy. The misdemeanor charge stems from allegedly violating a protective order.

According to Evansville Police, in December Weaver showed up at The Ford Center where his ex-wife is employed. Weaver and his ex-wife Amanda Gatson both have protective orders against one another.

However, police say Weaver violated Gatson’s order in December when he went to the concession where she was working and ordered a beer. Gatson claims the two have been divorced since 2015 and he continues to harass her. Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren was assigned to the case as a special prosecutor and says after reviewing the probable cause affidavit he found reason to seek prosecution.

Weaver says he has not been told in any official capacity that he faces charges and he says he has done nothing wrong. He also says he has filed a complaint against Gatson for computer trespass in 2015 however no charges have been filed. Weaver is expected to be in court on February 23rd.

