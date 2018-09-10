Home Indiana Evansville Evansville City Council Votes Unanimously to Fund Aquatic Center September 10th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Update:

The Evansville City Council voted unanimously to fund the aquatic center 9-0.

Original story:

The Evansville City Council met today to discuss plans to fund the $28.4 million project. The Council will hear a resolution that would issue $25 million to begin financing the new aquatic center.

The funding request is a huge step in the process for the project slated to be built in Garvin Park. Mayor Lloyd Winneceke unveiled plans for the new pool and its official name last week.

One of Winnecke’s talking points is that the aquatic center would be in the Jacobsville neighborhood which could make for an easy revenue stream because Jacobsville is in a tiff district.

Deaconess is donating $2.5 million and was given naming rights but that still leaves a lot of money to be accounted for.

Olympic gold medalist and Evansville native Lilly King spoke at the event and received a standing ovation from the council before talking about how the Lloyd Pool played a role in her training.

