Evansville City Council Votes On President, Vice President and Official Business January 9th, 2017

Evansville city council re-elects Missy Mosby as Evansville City Council President Tuesday night. The council elected Justin Elpers as Evansville City Council Vice President.

In official business, the council approved the contract between Mets and chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local Union Local 215. This contract covers drivers, mechanics, utility operators and dispatchers.

The council also gave a tax break for expansion of Multiseal, a manufacturer of sealants and adhesives. Multiseal plans to add 40 jobs to it’s current 90-person workforce during this $700,000 investment over the next five years.

