Evansville City Council Member Not Changing Stance On Drag Story Hour at EVPL

There’s more backlash aimed at Evansville fifth ward City Council member Justin Elpers for his social media post about a scheduled drag story hour at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library in February.

Fifth ward councilman Justin Elpers told me he’s done talking about his Facebook post he shared over the weekend.

But one person known in the Evansville community for being a female illusionist other wise known as a drag queen, says the city is progressing and seems to be saying Elpers is late to the party.

Elpers is still facing some controversy over his Facebook post.

In it, Elpers said a drag story hour at the EVPL is quote “reprehensible and not right.”

But a former female illusionist known in Evansville is speaking out saying we need to focus on including all demographics.

“Evansville is expressing “E Is For Everyone,” and that includes everyone. It includes gays, straight, bisexual, transgender. I mean “E” is everyone,” not Elpers,” says Sadye Michaels.

Female illusionists, or more commonly known as drag queens have been apart of American culture for more than 50 years, some being recognized in

Evansville in the early 2000’s.

“Were taking the city back 20 years when we’ve moved forward 50,” says Michaels.

Most female illusionists agree what they do is an art form and a way to express themselves, and say dressing up isn’t harming anyone.

Michaels says, “A drag queen is no different than Mother Goose coming in dressed up. That is a fictional character. Drag queens are fictional characters.”

Elpers said children’s brains aren’t developed until they are 12 years-old so he is concerned about confusing children, while others disagree.

“They know what is going on. We don’t give kids enough credit,” says Michaels.

The hopes for drag story hour is to open children’s minds to different challenges.

“Maybe if there is just one child struggling with who they are and not necessarily being gay or being transgender or being a drag queen but just struggling with life in general that you know what,, maybe they get a laugh out of it maybe they say okay I am not as different as I thought.

At the city council meeting Monday night Elpers declined to comment and says he sticks by his comment and opinion.

