Evansville City Council To Hear Resolution On New Aquatic Center September 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

People are being asked to come out and preview the Evansville City Council, which will hear a resolution on Monday.

The resolution will held over they receive issue $25 Million in bonds, from gaming revenues to finance the new aquatic center. Financing will include construction construction, acquisition, renovation, installation, and equipping in the District of a new aquatics center and related improvements.

People behind the project are being asked to be at the meeting at 5:30pm to show support for the project. We have covered this with Jeff and Joylyn twice this week.

