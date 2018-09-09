Evansville City Council To Hear Resolution On New Aquatic Center
People are being asked to come out and preview the Evansville City Council, which will hear a resolution on Monday.
The resolution will held over they receive issue $25 Million in bonds, from gaming revenues to finance the new aquatic center. Financing will include construction construction, acquisition, renovation, installation, and equipping in the District of a new aquatics center and related improvements.
People behind the project are being asked to be at the meeting at 5:30pm to show support for the project. We have covered this with Jeff and Joylyn twice this week.