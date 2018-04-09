Home Indiana Evansville City Council Gives Echo Housing Time To Release Audits Results April 9th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

In a eight to one vote, Evansville city council members voted to table an ordinance to withhold funding from the Echo Housing Corporation.

The decision comes after the former director Stephanie Tenbarge alleged misused thousands of dollars of funds.

A full was house at Evansville Civic Center patiently waiting for council to make a decision that could affect affordable housing in Evansville.

Several council members demanded transparency from the non-profit corporation.

“We were never going to find out about these issues so we have a right to know,” says Missy Mosyby. “What else do we need to know?”

Echo Housing’s interim director says the organization will voluntarily share the results of an audit

“Give us time to complete our processes,” says Chris Metz. “Give us time to complete the forensic audit, give us time to continue working with outside entities to complete the revision and the review of our accounting process and our control procedures.”

But the council wants specifics.

On top of former executive director Stephanie Tenbarge allegedly writing several checks, council members questioned how echo housing board members say they did not notice the misuse of funds.

“When the gentleman named Silas from the federal government came to town in relation to Promise Zone money that Stephanie Tenbarge paid for his expenses on her personal credit card because there were no funds available for echo,” says council member Michelle Mercer.

The organization says the ordinance could have affected fifteen hundred units of affordable housing expected to be complete in a month.

“we are working right now to complete Garvin commons,” says Metz, “A 44 unit affordable housing complex which we be finished within 30 days. This ordinance has the potential to jeopardize the completion of that project.”

The organization says all checks at Echo Housing now require two signatures, and says the findings of the audit will be made public by mid May.

