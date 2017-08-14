Evansville City Council Approves Anti-Litter Ordiance

Evansville City Council passes a trash and debris ordinance Monday night to mixed reaction.

The measure passed six to three and says all owners of restaurants, bars, convenience stores, beverage stands and coffee shops must keep their area clear of garbage and litter, and provide appropriate means to dispose of it on-site.

Councilwoman Missy Mosby said business owners told her it added up to more government control over small businesses, while Councilwoman Michelle Mercer who introduced the measure says it’s part of an ongoing effort to keep the city’s streets and neighborhoods clean.

Similar ordinances exist in Philadelphia.

