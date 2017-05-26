Evansville Citizens Band Together to Support EPD

A group of thankful citizens banded together this Memorial Day weekend to thank the men and women of law enforcement.

They held a barbecue right outside of EPD Headquarters and cooked up some delicious bbq for the men and women who wear blue.

Event organizers got the idea for the thank you cook-out when they felt law enforcement was getting a bad rap 3-years-ago.

This is the third cook out for law enforcement and event organizers are hopeful that this will continue annually.

