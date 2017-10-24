Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Christmas Parade Will Feature Something That Wasn’t There Before October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

This year’s Christmas Parade on North Main will feature something that wasn’t there before. Organizers say characters from Beauty and the Beast will join the parade as the main attraction due to its popularity.

Visitors can also expect a Santa’s workshop. It will feature activities including a petting zoo, arts and crafts, and a hot cocoa bar.

A few favorites will continue, like Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights display, benefiting the EasterSeals.

EasterSeals Director of Community Relations Pam Kirk said, “This will be our 24th annual Ritzies fantasy of lights and it has become such a big winter time tradition here in the tri state and it has raised thousands of thousands of dollars to help us fund therapy services for local people with disabilities at the Easter Seals rehabilitation center.”

The Evansville Christmas Parade on North Main will be on Sunday, November 19th at 2:30 p.m.

The deadline for parade entries is now extended to Wednesday, November 1st.

Comments

comments