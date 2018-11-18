Evansville Christmas Parade Welcomes Holiday Season

The annual Evansville Christmas Parade on North Main is ringing in the holidays.

“It spreads all the Christmas joy and it makes people happy,” says Londyn Grimes, parade participant.

Nearly 100 entries made their way up North Main Street from Division Street to Garvin Park. Parade participant Randy Dierlam says the Hadi Shriners have been a part of the Christmas tradition for more than 30 years.

“It just warms your heart when you get to go down North Main Street and you see the crowds out there just cheering you on, happy, waving. It’s just a great seasonal thing for us to be a part of,” says Dierlam.

Hundreds of families had a curbside view of the many marching bands, dance teams, and floats, including our 44News family.

Parade attendees say they were waiting for one thing-

“That Santa is on one of the floats,” says Conner Greer, parade attendee.

Wrapping up the parade and marking the beginning of Christmas was Santa himself.

“It’s a big tradition in Evansville,” says Dierlam. “I think a lot of people look forward to the Evansville Christmas Parade to kind of get the season started off.”

Prior to the parade kids were also able to enjoy Santa’s Workshop at SWIRCA where they could take photos with Santa, decorate cookies, and drink hot chocolate.

There will be many more Christmas parades coming up including those in Henderson, New Harmony, and Oakland City.

Comments

comments