Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Christian School to Cut Ribbon for New Building August 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The fruit of nine months of Evansville Christian School’s labor have come to bear on Evansville’s east side. It comes in the form of a ribbon cutting on their first brick and mortar school since Evansville Christian School was created in the mid-70s.

Up until this point, students took classes in church buildings across the city. Evansville Christian School’s Principal says the partnerships between churches and the ECS are what fueled this new building.

“Being able to open our doors and to be able to have a place so now we can now give back and share with our partners as well is incredible.” Says ECS Principal Mike Allen.

Only 80 ECS students are currently using the new school building.



Comments

comments