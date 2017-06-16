Evansville Christian High School On Schedule For 2017-18

Evansville Christian School broke ground on its first ever stand alone high school in October. On Friday, 44News got the first tour of the new facility where students will attend for the 2017-18 school year. School officials say construction is on schedule for students to walk through the front doors come August.

The ECS system educates through a biblical world view giving students a different lens to look through. Evansville Christian High School’s first graduating class will walk in 2020 and the students are calling themselves the class with a vision, “Anybody that graduates as a student of Evansville Christian High School is going to graduate understanding what this world means through the lens of the gospel from a biblical standpoint,” said Mike Allen, ECS Head of Schools.

For the 2017-18 school year about 80 students will attend the new high school. The school was designed for student engagement and to create lasting, meaningful relationships. The school features 12 total classrooms, “Two on this side down here and two science labs up top, so we have art, music, two science labs up top, on the bottom here we have four flexible learning spaces,” said Allen.

What’s also flexible are the north walls to the school. ECS has a continually growing student base so the new high school was built with the future in mind, “We designed it so some walls can come off and we can expand north of this building and it would allow us to add 12 more classrooms.”

The school’s current capacity is 220 students but if it expands the student base could more than double. School officials say something that was missing in this community — an inter-denominational Christian high school — is now a reality. ECS is still enrolling students for the 2017-18 school year. The first day of school is August 9th.

