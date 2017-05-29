Evansville Chipotle Among Those Breached

The Chipotle Restaurant chain says its store in Evansville was one of the stores hit by a payment card security incident.

According to the company’s website, the breaches occurred at a number of its restaurants between March 24, 2017, and April 18, 2017. The restaurant announced the breach earlier, but the list of individual restaurants affected has just been made public.

Chipotle says it found malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at its stores. The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the card holder’s name, number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic strip of the payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. The chain says there is no indication other customer information was affected.

Anyone who has questions regarding the incident should call 888-738-0534.

