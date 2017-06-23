Evansville Children’s Museum Host Aviation Summer Camp

The rainy weather did not stop some lucky kids from getting a sneak preview of the planes and paragliders.

Evansville Children’s Museum is hosting an aviation summer camp.

Dozens of kids have been at C-Moe this week learning about flying and all that goes into it.

The Aviation Camp is part of a partnership between Evansville Regional Airport, Tri-State Aero, Shrinersfest and C-Moe.

Campers got a behind the scenes tour of the planes and paragliders learning even more through the hands of opportunity.

The Paradigm Paragliders will take to the sky Saturday at 2 p.m., with the first air show to follow.

