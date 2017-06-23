44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Children’s Museum Host Aviation Summer Camp

Evansville Children’s Museum Host Aviation Summer Camp

June 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The rainy weather did not stop some lucky kids from getting a sneak preview of the planes and paragliders.

Evansville Children’s Museum is hosting an aviation summer camp.

Dozens of kids have been at C-Moe this week learning about flying and all that goes into it.

The Aviation Camp is part of a partnership between Evansville Regional Airport, Tri-State Aero, Shrinersfest and C-Moe.

Campers got a behind the scenes tour of the planes and paragliders learning even more through the hands of opportunity.

The Paradigm Paragliders will take to the sky Saturday at 2 p.m., with the first air show to follow.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.