Evansville Children’s Museum Host Aviation Summer Camp
The rainy weather did not stop some lucky kids from getting a sneak preview of the planes and paragliders.
Evansville Children’s Museum is hosting an aviation summer camp.
Dozens of kids have been at C-Moe this week learning about flying and all that goes into it.
The Aviation Camp is part of a partnership between Evansville Regional Airport, Tri-State Aero, Shrinersfest and C-Moe.
Campers got a behind the scenes tour of the planes and paragliders learning even more through the hands of opportunity.
The Paradigm Paragliders will take to the sky Saturday at 2 p.m., with the first air show to follow.