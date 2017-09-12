Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Charities Start Gift Card Drive to Support Hurricane Victims September 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville charity is starting a gift card drive for hurricane victims in Florida and Texas.

St. Vincent and Catholic Charities are asking people to drop off those gift cards this Saturday at the St. Vincent Medical Center Parking lot on Washington Avenue.

That drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re specifically looking for gift cards from the Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Visa. The cards will be distributed among individual households through Catholic Charities in the affected areas.

