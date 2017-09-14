Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Charities Asking to Donate Gift Cards for Hurricane Survivors September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Charities around Evansville continue supporting those recovering from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. St. Vincent and Catholic Charities have started a gift card drive for those trying to rebuild.

They’re looking for gift cards from places like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and Visa. This will help people living in these areas buy supplies needed to rebuild.

“Tri-State community is very generous in reaching out and helping other people. We’re just, as a health care system, we’re very aware of people’s health. Body, mind and spirit care of people throughout the country and we just want to help,” says Jane McConnell, Director of Mission Integration for St. Vincent.

St. Vincent and Catholic Charities would like people to donate the gift cards Saturday in the St. Vincent Medical Center Parking lot on Washington Avenue.

That drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



