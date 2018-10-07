Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Fiesta Evansville October 7th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

People celebrated the 5th edition of Fiesta Evansville on Sunday.

Fiesta Evansville is the city’s Hispanic Heritage Month and Diversity celebration. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke participated in a colorful multicultural parade followed by several music performances.

Marcela Alvarez attended the Fiesta and explains, “Its festive, a festival, its a big party for everybody, for our energy, our happiness, our lives here there’s fun for everybody.

A salsa contest, classes, and cultural food gave Evansville residents a fun way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage.



