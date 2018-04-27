Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Celebrates 18th Year as Tree City USA April 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

This year marks Evansville’s 18th year as Tree City USA recognition. Mayor Winnecke read the official proclamation Friday morning

Members of the city, Vectren, KEB representatives, and students were all on hand. The city planted more than 1,300 trees in 2017 and has donated 500 trees to date.

Trees can help not only save us money but help us with many other things as well.

Arborist City of Evansville Shawn Dickerson says, “So by keeping the stormwater out of the sewers that’s less the public has to pay to manage, that saves them money, as well as cleaning our air, shading our homes, reducing our utility bills in the summer, and all the other benefits that they provide.”

Three students from Evansville area elementary and middle schools won awards for an Arbor Day essay contest.



