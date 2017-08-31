Home Indiana Evansville Evansville to Celebrate its First Annual Taco Festival August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The first ever Taco Festival is coming to Evansville, and it’s just over a month away. More than 30 taco and food vendors will be on tap featuring their own renditions of the taco.

The event will be family-friendly with games throughout the day, including a chili pepper eating contest. The first Taco Festival happens to fall on the same evening Jason Aldean is scheduled to play at the Ford Center.

Event organizers say come out and tailgate at the festival, it’s sure to be a night of great food and festivities.

Evansville Events Joe Notter said, “We are running a contest a best dressed contest so come out in your festive gear, some people might show up in taco suit we don’t know? But if you love the taco come out celebrate, let’s celebrate the taco it deserves it.”

October 14th is the day the Taco Festival will kick off, and it starts at 11 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

Pre-sale tickets are available for this event. General admission will get you into the festival for $4.99. Premium tickets are $19.99, and that includes entry into the festival, three taco vouchers, and a commemorative bag with a bottle of hot sauce, giveaways, and more.

VIP tickets cost $39.99, which includes exclusive VIP area, four taco vouchers, three drink vouchers, and a commemorative bag with a bottle of hot sauce, giveaways, and more.

To buy tickets, visit Taco Festival.

Comments

comments