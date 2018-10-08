Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Catholic Diocese Holds Series Of ‘Healing And Reparation’ Services October 8th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

It’s a scandal that has caught the attention of people around the globe. People are continuing to make allegations of abuse against clergymen in the Catholic Church. It’s a scandal that has worked it’s way from the Pope down to local priests.

Closer to home, the Evansville Catholic Diocese is holding a series of ‘healing and reparation’ services.

The services are designed to pray for healing. It’s in direct connection to the people who have come forward with the allegations. But the prayers are also meant to help heal the Catholic Church and its members.

Members of the public who have experienced clergy abuse are invited to join.

Diocese of Evansville Bishop Joseph Siegel is the one putting on these services. He has written extensively about the subject in the Diocesan Magazine The Message. Those writings can be found here.

Bishop Siegel will be at St Joseph Parish in Jasper on Tuesday and at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Washington the following evening. Those two are the last of the healing and reparation services.

