Evansville Cafeteria Worker Sentenced for Theft from Catholic School

A woman who ripped off more than $100,000 from an Evansville school learns her fate. A federal judge sentenced 50-year-old Mary Merrill to 12 months behind bars for stealing about $149,000 from St. Benedict Cathedral School. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Merrill controlled the cafeteria budget and a bank account called “St. Benedict School Cafeteria”.

From 2008 to 2015, Merrill embezzled about $149,900 by making fraudulent claims for reimbursements, issued unauthorized checks to herself and to credit card companies, and created a false check registry to hide her tracks.

During this time period the school received federal funds as a participant in the Federal School Lunch Program.

Merrill must pay full restitution to the school and serve one year of supervised release following her sentence.

