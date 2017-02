Evansville Police responded to the call of a hold up in progress, after a taxi driver is robbed at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers were called to the 1700 block of Grove Street around 1:45am. A witness told police that the taxi driver was robbed of his keys, cell phone, and money. Detectives and a K-9 Unit were called in to investigate. So far no arrests have been made.

Comments

comments