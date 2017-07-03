Evansville Businesses Offer Bike Riders a Discount

A new bike incentive program is kicking off. Some area businesses will now give customers with a bike a discount.

Starting this month, area businesses on Haynie’s Corner, Franklin Street, and downtown are offering deals for bikers.

Business officials on Franklin Street say the area has gotten significantly more active for bicycle riders.

The program was created by the Purdue Extension Office and the Evansville Area Trails Coalition.

Dontae Hines said, “This weekend we will get 50% off on pizzas, so if you are riding your bike and want to after you eat you can burn those calories off.”

Purdue officials say the program is designed to encourage social bike rides, support local business, and improve Evansville’s health status.

Several area businesses are taking advantage of the incentives, including Lamasco Bar and Grill, Penny Lane Coffeehouse, and Angelo’s Italian Restaurant.

Incentives range from discounts to free items.

