Evansville Businesses Aids Federal Workers During Government Shutdown

With the government shutdown now in its second month, federal workers will miss a second paycheck.

Evansville businesses are stepping up to help those who are working but are not being paid. Many businesses want to ease the financial burden and stress the shutdown is causing in any way they can.

Great Harvest Bread Co. and Café have set up a shelf for families to grab a loaf of bread to take home called the “shutdown shelf.”

Co-owner Katie Riney says, “Any way we can help out our neighbors, small or big, that’s how it should be.” They plan to keep restocking the shelf until the shutdown is over.”

Salsarita’s is letting federal workers bring in their families to enjoy a meal at no cost.

Owner Michael Corino says, “These people are in our community and we just want to give back. We want to do something for them.” Corino said they will also continue the free meals as long as the shutdown is going on.”

If the shutdown does continue into February, Bob’s Gym will waive the monthly membership fee for federal workers.

Marketing Director Seth Grundhoefer says, “Hopefully that will ease a little bit of their burdens. It’s a small gesture but hopefully, it can help a little bit a the end of the day.”

