Evansville Business Trying to Meet Demand for Eclipse Glasses

With just five days to go until the total solar eclipse, glasses for the event are in high demand. That demand is giving an Evansville business a huge boost in sales, with thousands of glasses to be sold by Monday.

This week alone, the owner of Nick Nackery in Evansville says she’s ordered 8,000 eclipse glasses. The spike in demand for eclipse glasses for the store started Friday.

The unexpected boost of sales for Nick Nackery comes during one of the store’s slower months.

“We have been ordering and ordering,” said Suzy Blesch, Nick Nackery owner. “We order 2,000 Monday, 2,000 Tuesday and another 4,000 today just trying to get them in people’s hands.”

Nick Nackery has had to raise their price for the glasses to $5.99 because suppliers have raised their prices due to a national shortage.



