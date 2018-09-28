Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Business to Remain Open During Fall Festival September 28th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Fall Festival draws tens of thousands of people from all over the Tri-State and beyond to West Franklin Street. But for the dozens of businesses that line West Franklin, it’s always a question whether to stay open or to shut down for the week.

Thyme in the Kitchen owner Marcia Jochem says, “We’re gonna shut down for the week we have a lot of updates and we’re gonna do some painting, some cleaning, bring some new product in.”

After four Fall Festivals, the folks at Thyme in the Kitchen just realized it wasn’t worth it to stay open. Instead, they chose to support the countless non-for-profits right outside their door.

“So for us it’s really more important that our customers spend time with the 140 non-for-profits that are down here on the street it’s their week to make money. We knew when we opened up down here that the Fall Festival was here every year and we really support the non-for-profits here in Evansville it’s a great week for them,” says Jochem.

But just down Franklin Street the man who owns Thomas’s Shoes says he put his name on the map from Fall Festivals when he opened his shop nearly 30 years ago.

“People come in and it doesn’t really ring the register like it usually does but if you’ve got a 10,000 people running by your day and you get some of them to spill in and say ‘I didn’t know you carried narrow sizes’, ‘didn’t know you measured feet’, ‘didn’t know you carried a certain brand like New Balance or whatever’. it really does help you as far as getting established,” says Tom Antes, owner of Thomas’s Shoes.

Open or close there’s always people who come back after Fall Fest wraps up to see what’s going on inside the dozens of businesses that line West Franklin.

“And what’s really good about it is and even now I’ve been here 28 years you always get a new face and a new customer,” says Antes.

Comments

comments