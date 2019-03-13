Evansville Business Owners Arrested on Meth Charges

In Evansville, two women who are known for making good food are now facing drug charges. They’re accused of selling methamphetamine out of their homes.

Latonya Davis, who owns Divas Cooking food truck, is being charged with three counts of dealing methamphetamine.

According to police documents, a confidential informant bought meth from Davis about a year ago. Davis was arrested Friday, the same day police found more than 8 ounces of meth inside her home along with nearly $6,000 in cash.

Lashell Black who owns Wingz and Thingz also lives at the home and was arrested for dealing meth.

Black told police she did not know about the drugs or cash in the home.

Both women are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Davis is being on a $15,000 cash only bond. Black is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond as well.

Latonya Davis

Lashell Black

