Evansville Business Owner Will Run For Vanderburgh County Commissioner November 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville business owner will be running for the Vanderburgh County Commission seat. Vernon Stevens announced his intention to run for County Commission at a news conference at his company, Southern Business Machines in Evansville.

Stevens’ says his public service in Evansville and Vanderburgh County spans nearly 30 years with involvement in several community clubs, festivals, and the Chamber.

Now the Republican will throw his name in the hat to represent District 2. If elected, he says he will focus on making things more affordable for county residents.

Stevens said, “I am confident in my ability to control spending and budget the monies that the taxpayers have given us, so I would be a good steward for their money.”

Stevens is married with one son and two grandchildren.

Republican Steve Hammer has also announced his plans to run for the District 2 County Commission seat.



