Evansville Business Cooks Up Philly, Villy Cheesesteaks Ahead Of Super Bowl LII

January 31st, 2018 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl, and no matter who you’re rooting for a Philly Cheesesteak is always a winner.

Our very own Philadelphian, 44News reporter Veronica DeKett is a Phillies Cheesesteaks and Salads Plus in downtown Evansville to get Super Bowl ready and a taste of her hometown.

The restaurant also makes Villy Cheesesteaks, which are the local version of Philly Cheesesteaks and are made with provolone cheese and mayo.

To get a look at what they offer, visit Phillies Cheesesteak and Salads Plus.



