Evansville Boys and Girls Club Receives $5,000 Grant

The Evansville Boys and Girls Club is celebrating a cut of grant money from the Boys and Girls Club of America, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.

The $5,000 grant will help pay for the Triple Play Healthy Lifestyle Program. That program gives kids and teens after school resources that support an active, healthy lifestyle.

“Everything that we do, every program that we offer, every field trip is really engaging these kids to create their own path. This $5,000 is really going to make it possible for these kids to see what they’re capable of. They can set their own path. They can what they want to do. And they can become our next generation of leaders,” says Shanna Scheessele.

This grant is one of more than 100 total grants that were given out by the Anthem Foundation supporting Triple Play Programs at clubs around the country.



