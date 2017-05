Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Boys and Girls Club Honored at Dallas Conference May 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Boys and Girls Club is hosting the Marketing and Communications Awards. The awards are at the National BGCA Conference in Dallas, Texas.

The Boys and Girls Club Evansville is being honored for its support of the Mattingly RBI Program.

This program connects kids with coaches and volunteers, who introduce basic baseball and softball skills in a positive environment.

