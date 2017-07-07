Evansville Boys and Girls Club Compete in All-Star Game

Some members of the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville are on a once in a lifetime trip.

They are one of the 12 teams chosen to participate in the youth all star week in Miami during major league baseball’s all star weekend.

The trip is chalk full of fun and games with the team competing in three ball games Friday.

Members of the squad are able to meet individually with some of the MLB’s brightest stars before they get to watch the big game.

Catch the MLB all star game on Fox 44 Tuesday night.

