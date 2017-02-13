Evansville Boy “Mauled” In Vicious Pit Bull Attack

Evansville Police say a gruesome dog attack was quite preventable. Police are calling the dog’s owners “irresponsible” for letting their pit bull outside without a leash in a non-fenced backyard.

An eyewitness to the attack says he was at the right place at the right time possibly saving the little boy’s life, “If nobody would have been here he probably would have died and that’s not exaggerating the story,” said Joshua Vailes.

Vailes was picking up his kids when he saw a 9 year old boy playing in an alley near the 700 block of East Columbia Street. He told 44News everything was fine until the pit bull started to attack. The home where the dog resides has a sign on it’s back door reading beware of the dog, but there was little warning for the child, “That dog did not pay attention to any of the grown men, he was fixated on that little kid. He didn’t even care that there were two other people around he still was trying to attack him,” said eyewitness Danielle Malicoat.

Vailes and a neighbor went into fight or flight and the fight kicked in to save the child’s life. The two grown men were able to separate the dog and the boy but the child sustained a broken arm and his face was mauled.

Vailes says the situation unfolded fast. He ran the child down the alley to his home where he busted through the family’s back door trying to get the child medical attention, “The father he came down the hallway, I guess he thought I was exaggerating the injuries until he actually saw it and it was disbelief.”

The boy was rushed to Deaconess Hospital with non-life threatening injuries but police say he will need re-constructive surgery. Animal Control took the dog into custody where it will remain quarantined. That agency will investigate working with the dog’s owners to determine what will happen to the animal.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments