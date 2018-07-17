44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Boy Battling Cancer Passes Away

July 17th, 2018 Evansville

Three-year-old Julius Tramill’s fight with cancer is over. He died at an Indianapolis hospital Tuesday morning.

Julius’ battle started in 2016, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. Only 18-months-old at the time, he underwent aggressive treatment, including a bone marrow transplant.

Several in the Evansville community and beyond have followed Julius’ fight, offering support to his family.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized at this time. There is a Go Fund Me account collecting money for the family to help with medical bills and funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to the Tramill’s click here.

