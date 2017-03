A boxer is getting top honors for his win at the Indiana State Golden Glove Championship in Indianapolis.

Joe Durham placed first in the 125 pound weight division for ages 15 and 16.

Durham is competing under the Evansville YMCA boxing team banner, along with Jereal McKenzie.

McKenzie has a match coming up on April 6th.

He is competing in the 152 pound weight division for ages 17 to 35.

Durham and McKenzie are both competing in upcoming competitions.

