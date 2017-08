Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Board Approves the Purchase of Six New Buses August 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Six new buses will join the city of Evansville METS fleet. The Broad of Public Works approved the purchase of the 35 ft., low floor buses from Dayton, Ohio.

They’ll replace older buses being used by METS for daily service. The buses cost more than $400,000 a piece. It will take up to year before they’re out on the road.



