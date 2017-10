Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Black Chamber Hosts Meet and Greet For Chamber Re-Launch October 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Black Chamber held its official re-launch this evening with a meet and greet this evening. Members met at the Bokeh Lounge in Haynie’s Corner.

Their goal, to promote entrepreneurship, establish and launch new minority-owned businesses, and to promote job development.

The chamber only formed a year ago.

