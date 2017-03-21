Evansville Bike Program Makes Big Impact

The new Upgrade Bike Sharing transportation system has taken over the city of Evansville.

Officials plan to double the number of stations and bikes by the end of 2017.

The new program began back in October, and now more than 13,000 residents have used the available bikes.

The Traveling City Hall is having a meeting Wednesday night to offer more information on the program as well as free test-rides.

A representative from Zagster will also have a special promotion for those attending.



The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 1801 E. Walnut Street.

