Evansville Becoming More Accessible

May 5th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

As motorists travel through parts of Evansville, they may see whole curbs ripped up. This is part of an annual project to upgrade the walkways around town. City engineers say they have to follow federal mandates of accessibility, that includes the tactile part of the end of a ramp for the visually impaired. The benchmark for spending on this project comes in at around $300,000 per year. Currently, city engineers are working on the design portion of the project, with construction coming later in the year. City engineers say that depending on the weather, this year’s designated work zones may extend into the next year.

So how do the engineers decide which sidewalks to rip up? It’s a two-fold process. They listen to complaints from pedestrians about which sidewalks need accessibility updates. As well they look at which streets are currently being worked on and try to work on those as well.

