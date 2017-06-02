Evansville-Based United Leasing Acquires Access Commercial Capital

Evansville-based United Leasing and Finance is expanding its footprint to New York. The bank announced that it bought New York-based Access Commercial Capital.

There’s no word on how much the deal will cost, but bank leaders say it’s a strategic move that will help United Leasing build its portfolio.

Access Commercial Capital finances purchases for vehicles and business equipment for small businesses all over the east coast.

This deal is a part of United Leasing’s five-year growth plan.

