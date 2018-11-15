Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Based Motivating Systems Raises Money For Expansion Of Services November 15th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

The principal of McGary Middle School in Evansville had a problem. He wanted to reward students for good behavior but couldn’t figure out a way to do it.

Principal Dale Naylor had a paper based program but both teachers and students would forget to participate. Naylor thought, “Why not make this an app?”

He asked an old acquaintance at Evansville based Lieberman Technologies if they could make an app for what he wanted. Naylor envisioned a world where students would wear a QR code on their belt and teachers could scan it and give them points if they do something good like showing up on time or doing well on homework.

That vision was accomplished by Lieberman Technologies in an app called ‘PBIS Rewards.’ The company had never ventured into the K-12 space, but felt confinement in its product.

The vision paid off. The app was a hit at McGary Middle. Soon, a store opened where students could spend their points on fun food and trinkets. More importantly, the administration at McGary noticed something interesting. The students were focused on getting more points. That led to better behavior and a sharp decrease in officer calls.

With the traction at McGary and interest from other schools, the folks at Lieberman Technologies decided to take the next step. They started Motivating Systems to work and market the product.

All of this momentum started building from 2015 to 2017. It didn’t take long from the launch in 2017 for other schools to catch on. The PBIS System is now in more than 1,000 schools in 7 countries.

Motivating systems has raised $1,000,000 to keep expanding its business. They worked with partners in Indianapolis to gain the funding they need to continue its growth.

