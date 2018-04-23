Evansville-Based Business Technology Company Expanding

An Evansville-based Business Technology Company is expanding. Business Communication Solutions says, it will acquire the assets of Gaither Technologies, also based in Evansville.

According to the President of BCS, the company will provide enhanced technology, products and knowledge to Gaither’s current client base.

BCS says the deal will allow the company to broaden its scope of what it can provide their clients around the world.

BCS was founded in 2001, and has locations in Evansville and Owensboro.

To get more information about BCS click here.

Comments

comments