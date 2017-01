Home Indiana Evansville Based Brewing Company Opens in Kokomo January 5th, 2017 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

Evansville-based Tin Man Brewery is expanding and the new location in Kokomo, Indiana is now open. The owner chose a building in downtown Kokomo’s historic train depot. The new building includes décor that focuses on both local history and the company’s steampunk look. The tap room in Kokomo is open, then brewing operations will start there in March or April. Until then, Tin Man will ship the beer from Evansville.

Comments

comments