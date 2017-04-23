Evansville Bar Receives Violations

An Evansville bar is in some legal hot water after receiving nearly 20 violations from excise officers. The Pub, also known as Scandals, received 19 violations but this isn’t the first time they’ve been in trouble.

The bar was previously issued 6 violations and two warnings on a total of 34 charges over the past 18 months. Some of those charges include sale of alcohol to a minor, smoke free air law violations and hindering law enforcement.

The State Excise police say a report will be filed with the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for review.

