Evansville Bar Foundation Awards Grants to Local Organizations

Over $26,000 has been awarded to local organizations from the John L. Sander Memorial Evansville Bar Foundation.

The foundation says organizations that qualify for the grants are those that encourage and support programs designed to promote a public understanding and awareness of the law; Support an improved delivery of legal services to the community as a whole, as well as the indigent and our most vulnerable citizens; Promote activities to enhance the performance of the practicing lawyers’ professional qualifications and ethical responsibilities; Advance and promote the administration of justice.

“The Evansville Bar Foundation is proud to further John L. Sanders’ vision by awarding grants to local organizations that provide access to legal related services and programs,” says Kelly Jackson, President of the Evansville Bar Foundation.

Listed below are the groups that received grants:

Evansville African American Museum: The grant will be used for an exhibit to create awareness to the unsung champions of the women’s suffrage movement.

Holly’s House: The grant will be used for their “Think First & Stay Safe” Child Abuse Prevention Program. The primary goal of this program is to lower the incidence of child abuse by increasing student knowledge and skills relating to personal safety.

Indiana Legal Services: The grant will be used to continue the medical and legal partnership program. ILS has partnered with Southwestern Behavioral Health and ECHO Community Health Care to address the health harming legal issues faced by mutual patient clients by direct legal representation and advice, as well as training and guidance to partner staff.

Vanderburgh County CASA: The grant will be used to recruit new volunteers through an outdoor advertising campaign.

VLP – Talk to a Lawyer: The grant will be used for the telephone service that is held twice a month at which volunteer attorneys give free legal advice and for a new portable printer to support its Pro Se Navigation Clinics.

VOICES, Inc.: The grant will be used to cover printing costs for resident rights newsletters and for resident rights mailings.

William Miller Law Library: The grant will be used for the Pro Se Navigation Project to allow the librarian to offer assistance, under the supervision of an expert in pro se navigation services, to self-represented litigants on prosecuting their matters through civil processes and to allow a 4th clinic time to be added.

Youth Resources – Teen Court: The grant will be used to help fund the Vanderburgh County Teen Court program which is operated by Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana.

EBA Access to Justice Committee: The grant will be used to help fund the Annual EBA Trivia Night, which raises money for the Volunteer Lawyer Program and the Legal Aid Society of Evansville.

EBA Diversity Committee: The grant will be used for training and education opportunities and to provide a professional speaker event Diversity Committee and programs.

