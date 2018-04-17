Home Indiana Evansville Bar Association Offers Free Legal Advice April 17th, 2018 Veronica DeKett Indiana

If you’re looking for some free legal advice, the Volunteer Lawyer Program and Evansville Bar Association might be able to help.

Volunteer attorneys will be answering Southwestern Indiana residents’ brief legal questions today from 11:30 PM to 1 PM this afternoon.

This is part of the talk to a lawyer hotline, which happens the first Thursday and third Tuesday of every month.

Attorneys can answer questions from family law issues and estate planning concerns to contract matters and more.

The telephone number to call is 812-618-4845.

Comments

comments