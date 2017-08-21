Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Baby Dies From Injuries Reportedly Caused By Father August 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville baby has died from injuries police say were caused by his father last week. The Marion County Coroner confirms that Karter Hutchinson has died. Last week, Karter was airlifted to Riley’s Children Hospital in Indianapolis.

On August 14th, Brandon Hutchinson was charged with neglect after the baby was taken to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries. Hutchinson said he brought the baby to the hospital because the baby’s eyes weren’t opening and closing normally.

When police asked Hutchinson what happened they say he denied knowing how the baby was hurt, and that he was the only adult at the home when the injury occurred.

The mother was at work at the time of the incident.

Police say Hutchinson told them in the past he dropped the baby onto a bed when he was angry.

During the interview, detectives said Hutchinson lacked emotion and did not show any signs of concern.

There’s no word on if there will be additional charges against Hutchinson.

An autopsy is underway, and stay with 44News for this developing story.

