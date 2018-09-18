Home Indiana Evansville Attorney Reprimanded by Indiana Superior Court September 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An Evansville attorney was recently reprimanded after not properly communicating with clients whose house was burned in an act of vandalism.

The Indiana Supreme Court reprimanded John Goodridge on September 14th on allegations that he failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness on behalf of family members who owned the home that was vandalized. The vandalism appeared to be racially motivated.

According to a complaint made by the homeowners, Goodridge allegedly only made six communications with clients between February 2013 and January 2015, in violation of Rule of Professional Conduct 1.3.

During that time, Goodridge did not send any letters or other correspondence to the additional clients in the case, the bank or anyone on behalf of the clients.

The Supreme Court are assessing the costs of the proceedings against Goodridge.

