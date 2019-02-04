Evansville Arena Football Team Opens Season in April

The Evansville Firebirds will kick off their inaugural season in April.

The team is one of 12 members competing in the National Gridiron League, which is a spring football league. Gibson Southern High School head football coach Nick Hart is the head coach of the Firebirds this year.

The Firebirds will play sixteen games this season. Eight of those games will play at the Ford Center. The first game is set for April 6 against the Saint Louis Stampede at The Family Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri.

Tickets are available online. More information can be found here.

