Evansville Area Physical Therapy Practice Expands to Boonville

The largest private physical therapy practice in the Evansville area is expanding to Boonville. ProRehab-PC, which serves southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, will have its newest clinic in Boonville located at 3070 Warrick Drive. This is the group’s 11th and first in Boonville.

The new facility will be located across from Walmart. It will offer both manual and orthopaedic physical therapy to reduce and prevent aches and pains in the musculoskeletal system, injury prevention services, and more.

Aaron Goelzhauser, the clinic director, specializes in shoulder and ankle dysfunction. Goelzhauser joined the ProRehab team in 2013 and completed his Orthopaedic Residency in 2015.

For more information, visit ProRehab-PC or call 812.476.0409.

